Families Along Illinois River Preparing For Potential Flooding

The river in Tahlequah is at about 10 feet - a little higher than usual - and families who live nearby are getting ready for the potential of the river to double. Pam is saving a few things while it's still dry outside, loading up a van with clothes and other valuables.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cherokee County was issued at April 30 at 9:03AM CDT

