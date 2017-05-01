Evacuations, Water Rescues Underway I...

Evacuations, Water Rescues Underway In Cherokee County

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Cherokee County authorities say they have conducted numerous water rescues up and down Highway 10 because of rising waters on the nearby Illinois River. The News On 6 WARN team says the area has received over six inches of rain according the Tahlequah Mesonet site as storms move across Cherokee and Delaware counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chief of police Nate King Apr 24 FTP 3
D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13) Apr 15 The star 16
Horny women? Apr 11 DTFDude 1
News Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09) Apr 7 Lee st kings 131
Zeb Music Thread (Mar '15) Apr 6 Musikologist 4
McDonald's late shift Apr 5 Tecumseh 2
Normal Club cleaners girl Mar '17 DTFDude 1
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC