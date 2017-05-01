Evacuations, Water Rescues Underway In Cherokee County
Cherokee County authorities say they have conducted numerous water rescues up and down Highway 10 because of rising waters on the nearby Illinois River. The News On 6 WARN team says the area has received over six inches of rain according the Tahlequah Mesonet site as storms move across Cherokee and Delaware counties.
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief of police Nate King
|Apr 24
|FTP
|3
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|Apr 15
|The star
|16
|Horny women?
|Apr 11
|DTFDude
|1
|Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09)
|Apr 7
|Lee st kings
|131
|Zeb Music Thread (Mar '15)
|Apr 6
|Musikologist
|4
|McDonald's late shift
|Apr 5
|Tecumseh
|2
|Normal Club cleaners girl
|Mar '17
|DTFDude
|1
