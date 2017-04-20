Cort Mall Stair Project
Cherokee Nation Businesses, Culture & Tourism Department is requesting quotes for budget purposes ONLY for the Cort Mall rear entry stair demo and replacement project. The Contractor shall furnish the necessary personnel, materials, services, equipment, facilities, and otherwise do all things necessary to complete the performance of the work specified but not limited to the Scope of Work in a manner consistent with accepted professional standards and regulations.
