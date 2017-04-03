Cookson man injured in accident
Robert Bradford, 54, of Cookson was injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning about 11 miles south of Tahlequah. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports indicate Kyle Malott, 32, of Tahlequah, was southbound on State Highway 82, in a 2003 Dodge Ram,when he failed to properly negotiate a curve.
