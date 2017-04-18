CNB RFP: 2017 CN Holiday Custom Hand ...

CNB RFP: 2017 CN Holiday Custom Hand Fans - Turnkey Print and Production

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 10,000 CN Holiday custom printed and produced hand fans. Quote using the following specifications: a 10,000 fans a 22pt high density poster board stock a Full color - 4/4 a 5 panels per fan a Each panel must rotate successively to the right 35 degrees a List production time and delivery time a TERO vendors preferred a Request an example of art for reference from the buyer Please email any questions to the buyer at [email protected]

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13) Apr 15 The star 16
Horny women? Apr 11 DTFDude 1
News Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09) Apr 7 Lee st kings 131
Zeb Music Thread (Mar '15) Apr 6 Musikologist 4
McDonald's late shift Apr 5 Tecumseh 2
Normal Club cleaners girl Mar 21 DTFDude 1
What girls sleep around in this town?? (Jul '15) Mar '17 DtfDude 11
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cherokee County was issued at April 19 at 3:40PM CDT

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC