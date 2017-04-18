CNB RFP: 2017 CN Holiday Custom Hand Fans - Turnkey Print and Production

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 10,000 CN Holiday custom printed and produced hand fans. Quote using the following specifications: a 10,000 fans a 22pt high density poster board stock a Full color - 4/4 a 5 panels per fan a Each panel must rotate successively to the right 35 degrees a List production time and delivery time a TERO vendors preferred a Request an example of art for reference from the buyer Please email any questions to the buyer at [email protected]

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.