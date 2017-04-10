CNB - Medical Cabinets
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for resupplying medical cabinets, standard pricing on trauma bags, and AED checks. The specifications are required, but provided in the attached documents.
