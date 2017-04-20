2017 Harley Davidson Motorcycles for Promotional Giveaway

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 1 2017 Harley Davidson Fat Boy, 1 2017 Harley Davidson Road King, 1 2017 Harley Davidson Heritage Softtail Classic, and 1 2017 Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide. The vehicles are to be ready for display Monday May 9, 2017 and delivered to zip code 74015.

