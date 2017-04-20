20 Sides of Beef for Promotional Give...

20 Sides of Beef for Promotional Giveaway

Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 20 sides of grand A beef for promotional giveaway. Please include the following information in your bid: a Standard retail price list a The weight of the beef you will be providing Please note that the beef must be grade A beef, grass fed, and raised with no antibiotics.

