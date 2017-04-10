1 2017 Bass Buggy 18 DLX for Promotional Giveaway
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 1 2017 Bass Buggy 18 DLX with 60 ELPT FourStroke Command Thrust. The vehicle is to be ready for display Monday May 1, 2017 and delivered to zip code 74954.
