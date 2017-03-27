RFP - Fuel Supply for Retail Gas Stations
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for fuel supply at two retail gas stations. Please see scope of work on the documents tab for more information.
