RFP for ZIX Gateway and DLP\Quarantine licenses

35 min ago Read more: Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC, a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bid responses from a company that can provide five thousand licenses for ZIX Gateway and DLP\Quarantine. Please see the attached scope of work for complete information pertaining to this bid.

