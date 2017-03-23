RFP for ZIX Gateway and DLP\Quarantine licenses
Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC, a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bid responses from a company that can provide five thousand licenses for ZIX Gateway and DLP\Quarantine. Please see the attached scope of work for complete information pertaining to this bid.
