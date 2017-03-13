RFP - Cleaning Equipment - Hard Rock
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for CLEANING MACHINES, Battery Powered Sweepers, and Commercial Vacuums, as defined, with pictures and descriptions in the ***PRODUCT SPREADSHEET***. Bids are to be returned to the Buyer, James Parnell, no later than TUESDAY, MARCH 21st, at 5:00PM CST.
