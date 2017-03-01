RFB - Cherokee Springs Plaza Entry Development
Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC a wholly owned Tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking bids from qualified Landscape companies for the construction of dual entry features at Cherokee Springs Plaza located on the corner Willis Road and Hwy 62 in Tahlequah, OK per the drawings and specifications created by Howell & Vancuren, Inc. located in Tulsa, OK. There will not be a pre-bid meeting however bidders are required to familiarize themselves with the site and current conditions in order to complete their bid.
