RFB - Bid Package #2 - Structural for TOHC
Cherokee Nation, hereinafter referred to as Owner and Flintco, LLC hereinafter called the Construction Manager, will receive SEALED bids to provide the work included in the Cherokee Tahlequah Health Clinic Project located at Tahlequah, OK, on March 28, 2017 at 2:00 PM CST. All properly sealed and labeled proposals should be sent by express delivery, regular mail or hand delivered to Flintco; 1624 West 21st Street, Tulsa, OK 74107.
