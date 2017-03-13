Norman school board names new superin...

Norman school board names new superintendent

Monday Mar 6

The school board turned to one of the district's own Monday night, selecting administrator Nick Migliorino to succeed Joe Siano as superintendent. Migliorino, 45, is currently the district's assistant superintendent for administrative services, a position he has held since July 2014.

