Hayes, Keys lead Sequoyah Tahlequah to 3A girls title

52 min ago Read more: KAUZ

Cenia Hayes scored 15 points and Alexys Keys added 14 to help Sequoyah Tahlequah defeat Comanche 67-40 for the Class 3A girls state title Saturday at State Fair Arena. Sequoyah outscored Comanche 19-1 in the second quarter to take a 34-14 lead at halftime.

Tahlequah, OK

