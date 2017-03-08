Hayes, Keys lead Sequoyah Tahlequah to 3A girls title
Cenia Hayes scored 15 points and Alexys Keys added 14 to help Sequoyah Tahlequah defeat Comanche 67-40 for the Class 3A girls state title Saturday at State Fair Arena. Sequoyah outscored Comanche 19-1 in the second quarter to take a 34-14 lead at halftime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danielle Russell? (Jan '14)
|Mar 3
|KillSwitch
|9
|Jailers Get Eyeful While Booking Woman, 19, Cha...
|Mar 3
|Stacy
|14
|Tony rush (Jun '16)
|Mar 3
|Stacy
|4
|how the hell does Danielle Russell ( dani ) kee... (Oct '15)
|Feb 24
|Donny
|4
|Crisis line is not real that's fake doesn't exi...
|Feb 20
|The truth
|1
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|Feb 19
|Doris
|15
|Chief of police Nate King
|Feb 17
|Ex husband
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC