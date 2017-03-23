Group Sales Tourism Brochure Printing

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for the printing of 1,000 Group Tourism Booklets. 1,000- Pocket Folder: 7"x9" finished size 100# Accent Opaque cover, 4/4 1,000- 4 pages: 7"x9" 80# accent opaque text 4/4, collated and stitched into pocket folder 1,500- 5 inserts : 6.75"x8.5" 80# accent opaque text 4/0 collated 1,200- Envelopes: 7.25" x 10" 70# white offset print flat and convert prints 1 side- 1 color ****BIDS DUE NO LATER THAN 4:30 PM ON TUESDAY, March 28, 2017**** Submit bids to [email protected] OR mail to the attention of Amy Bailey at 777 West Cherokee St. Catoosa, OK 74015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.