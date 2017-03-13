Cne RFP: Vintage Lanterns for Promotional Giveaway
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 1700 vintage lanterns for promotional giveaway. Quote using the following specifications: a 1700 vintage lanterns with retro style handle for easy carrying and hanging a 12 super bright LED's with built in dimmer switch a Powered by 2 K batteries a Please list color options available in your bid a All pieces should deliver to zip code 74438 by Friday, May 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What girls sleep around in this town?? (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Frfr
|10
|McDonald's late shift
|Mar 13
|yuck
|1
|Mark Vance (Jul '16)
|Mar 12
|Random D
|2
|Chief of police Nate King
|Mar 12
|Random D
|2
|Danielle Russell? (Jan '14)
|Mar 3
|KillSwitch
|9
|Jailers Get Eyeful While Booking Woman, 19, Cha...
|Mar 3
|Stacy
|14
|Tony rush (Jun '16)
|Mar 3
|Stacy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC