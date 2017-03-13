Cne RFP: Vintage Lanterns for Promotional Giveaway

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 1700 vintage lanterns for promotional giveaway. Quote using the following specifications: a 1700 vintage lanterns with retro style handle for easy carrying and hanging a 12 super bright LED's with built in dimmer switch a Powered by 2 K batteries a Please list color options available in your bid a All pieces should deliver to zip code 74438 by Friday, May 19, 2017.

