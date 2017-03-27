Cne RFP: Portable BBQ Grills for Promotional Giveaway

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 750 Portable BBQ Grills for promotional giveaway. Quote using the following specifications: a 750 Portable BBQ Grills a Black with Red lid a .05 mm thick Non-stick Steel a 11.75" Diameter by 16.5" Height a Stay cool handle a Locking lid in enamel powder coat a Chrome plate steel Grid a All units should deliver to zip code 74438 by Friday, May 19, 2017.

