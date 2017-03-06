Cne RFP: One 60" Glass Display Case
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for one 60" Glass Display Case. Quote using the following specifications: a ONE 60" Glass Display Case, silver in color a Case must have a total of 16 or more top and side lights, built-in wheels, locking sliding door, and adjustable shelves.
