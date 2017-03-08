Cne RFP: Brand New 2017 Dodge Ram 250...

Cne RFP: Brand New 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Longhorn Crew Cab for Promotional Giveaway

1 hr ago

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for one brand new 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Longhorn Truck Crew Cab for promotional giveaway. All Bids/Proposals must be submitted in writing, no verbal questions will be responded to.

