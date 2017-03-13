CNE - Annual Fire Extinguisher Service

CNE - Annual Fire Extinguisher Service

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for annual fire extinguisher service, located at the Hard Rock - Catoosa, OK, warehouse and call center at Marshall building- Tulsa, OK, and Welcome Center-Tulsa, OK. All repairs must be done in accordance with NFPA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McDonald's late shift Mon yuck 1
Mark Vance (Jul '16) Sun Random D 2
Chief of police Nate King Sun Random D 2
Danielle Russell? (Jan '14) Mar 3 KillSwitch 9
News Jailers Get Eyeful While Booking Woman, 19, Cha... Mar 3 Stacy 14
Tony rush (Jun '16) Mar 3 Stacy 4
how the hell does Danielle Russell ( dani ) kee... (Oct '15) Feb 24 Donny 4
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC