Child Battling Rare Cancer, Given Escort Back To Tahlequah Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Gary said the main reason his son is known as a warrior is because he is a fighter who's been battling a rare form of cancer since last May. An Oklahoma child who's spent the past year calling a Tulsa hospital home is back at his real home. "When the doctors would come in the room they would be handed a sword, and so he would grab his sword and fight with the doctors," said Kai's father, Gary McAlpin.

