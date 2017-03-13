Child Battling Rare Cancer, Given Esc...

Child Battling Rare Cancer, Given Escort Back To Tahlequah Home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Child Battling Rare Cancer, Given Escort Back To Tahlequah Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Gary said the main reason his son is known as a warrior is because he is a fighter who's been battling a rare form of cancer since last May. An Oklahoma child who's spent the past year calling a Tulsa hospital home is back at his real home. "When the doctors would come in the room they would be handed a sword, and so he would grab his sword and fight with the doctors," said Kai's father, Gary McAlpin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McDonald's late shift Mon yuck 1
Mark Vance (Jul '16) Mar 12 Random D 2
Chief of police Nate King Mar 12 Random D 2
Danielle Russell? (Jan '14) Mar 3 KillSwitch 9
News Jailers Get Eyeful While Booking Woman, 19, Cha... Mar 3 Stacy 14
Tony rush (Jun '16) Mar 3 Stacy 4
how the hell does Danielle Russell ( dani ) kee... (Oct '15) Feb 24 Donny 4
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,831 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC