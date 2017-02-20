Tulsa Woman Injured In Cherokee County Crash

A Tulsa woman was injured in a crash troopers say was likely caused by driving under the influence of alcohol. The wreck took place around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, February 21. A collision report states Tanya D. Sewell was northbound on Highway 82 about 5 miles north of Tahlequah when she tried to pass the vehicle in front of her.

