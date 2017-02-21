Tribal Council authorizes the donation of vehicles to three law enforcement agencies
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council unanimously passed three resolutions authorizing the Marshal Service to donate a surplus vehicle to three law enforcement agencies on Tuesday. Law enforcement agencies receiving a donated vehicle include the Nowata Police Department, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Delaware County Sheriff's Office.
