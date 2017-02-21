Tribal Council authorizes the donatio...

Tribal Council authorizes the donation of vehicles to three law enforcement agencies

The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council unanimously passed three resolutions authorizing the Marshal Service to donate a surplus vehicle to three law enforcement agencies on Tuesday. Law enforcement agencies receiving a donated vehicle include the Nowata Police Department, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

