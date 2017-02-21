Tahlequah Woman Sentenced To 60 Month...

Tahlequah Woman Sentenced To 60 Months For Drug Conspiracy

Thursday Feb 2

A 30-year-old Tahlequah woman was sentenced to 60 months in prison and five years of supervised release for drug conspiracy, the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday. Ashley Noel Steele was arrested by Tahlequah police December 12, 2015, after conspiring with others to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

