Tahlequah Man Claims He Was Assaulted Trying To Collect Rent Money
A Tahlequah man is in a Tulsa hospital with several broken bones in his face after he said he was assaulted Wednesday night. Love admitted he poked a guy in the chest pretty good when he tried to get the money, but, said after that they jumped him, and it was five on one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how the hell does Danielle Russell ( dani ) kee... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Donny
|4
|Crisis line is not real that's fake doesn't exi...
|Feb 20
|The truth
|1
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|Feb 19
|Doris
|15
|Chief of police Nate King
|Feb 17
|Ex husband
|1
|Ron hobbs custom upholstery shop
|Feb 9
|Ex Wife
|3
|Tony rush (Jun '16)
|Feb 8
|Anonymous
|3
|Standing Rock (Jul '14)
|Feb 2
|nature lover
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC