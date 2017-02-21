Tahlequah Man Claims He Was Assaulted...

Tahlequah Man Claims He Was Assaulted Trying To Collect Rent Money

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A Tahlequah man is in a Tulsa hospital with several broken bones in his face after he said he was assaulted Wednesday night. Love admitted he poked a guy in the chest pretty good when he tried to get the money, but, said after that they jumped him, and it was five on one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how the hell does Danielle Russell ( dani ) kee... (Oct '15) Fri Donny 4
Crisis line is not real that's fake doesn't exi... Feb 20 The truth 1
D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13) Feb 19 Doris 15
Chief of police Nate King Feb 17 Ex husband 1
Ron hobbs custom upholstery shop Feb 9 Ex Wife 3
Tony rush (Jun '16) Feb 8 Anonymous 3
Standing Rock (Jul '14) Feb 2 nature lover 11
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC