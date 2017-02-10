RFP Steamers Roland Promotion
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking bids for 400 each Ovente 3 layer steamer for Roland for a May promotion. **Bids Due by 2 PM February 16th, 2017.** PLEASE SUBMIT BIDS TO: Carrie Souter, email [email protected] Bids received after the bid closing will be rejected.
