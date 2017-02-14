RFP - DSP Equipment for Will Rogers Downs
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC a wholly owned Tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking bids for DSP equipment as specified, NO SUBSTITUTIONS, for a project currently underway at the Will Rogers Downs Cherokee Casino located in Claremore, OK. Bids are due no later than Friday, February 17th at 2:00PM and are to be sent via email to Tina Jones at [email protected]
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron hobbs custom upholstery shop
|Feb 9
|Ex Wife
|3
|Tony rush (Jun '16)
|Feb 8
|Anonymous
|3
|how the hell does Danielle Russell ( dani ) kee... (Oct '15)
|Feb 8
|Thatonegirl
|3
|Standing Rock (Jul '14)
|Feb 2
|nature lover
|11
|Ryan Kirk (Feb '15)
|Feb 2
|Tina
|5
|Jailers Get Eyeful While Booking Woman, 19, Cha...
|Jan 28
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|13
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan 21
|so you know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC