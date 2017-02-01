RFB - Construction of Cherokee Pavilion

RFB - Construction of Cherokee Pavilion

5 hrs ago Read more: Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC is seeking qualified bids from General Contractors for the construction of a Pavilion to be located in Tahlequah, OK. The work is to be done in accordance with drawings and specifications provided by TriArch Architects located in Tulsa, OK.

