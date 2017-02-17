RFB - 4th St. Sanitary Sewer Improvements
Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC a wholly owned Tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking bids from qualified contractors for the installation of sewer pipe, connections, fittings and manholes needed to complete a sanitary sewer system at the locations specified in the Scope of Work and drawings as provided by CGA Engineers. The work will also include the removal of an aerobic system and four septic tanks.
