One 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe for Promotio...

One 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe for Promotional Giveaway

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 1 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe in Silver. The vehicle should be ready for display at our Cherokee Casino in Roland, OK on Wednesday March 1, 2017 the drawing will be held on Saturday March 25, 2017 and the display unit can be picked up the following business day after the drawing .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jailers Get Eyeful While Booking Woman, 19, Cha... Jan 28 16 TEEN SHOTS 13
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan 21 so you know 1
Ron hobbs custom upholstery shop Jan 18 Any women 2
Jennifer dry Jan 17 Selfless 3
D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13) Dec '16 none 14
Ryan Kirk (Feb '15) Dec '16 -Daquah 4
undercover operations? (Mar '13) Dec '16 meeez 16
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,460,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC