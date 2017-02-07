Cne RFP: Fiesta 0.35 Quart Cast Iron ...

Cne RFP: Fiesta 0.35 Quart Cast Iron Mini Casserole Dishes for Promotional Giveaway

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 250 OR 500 Fiesta 0.35 Quart Cast Iron Mini Casserole Dishes in Turquoise for promotional giveaway. See below for more information.

