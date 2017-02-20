2017 Jeep Renegade Latitude for Promo...

2017 Jeep Renegade Latitude for Promotional giveaway

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for1 2017 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4x2 in black. The vehicle is to be ready for display Sunday March 5th and delivered to zip code 74015.

