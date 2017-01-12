Solicitation 2017-001-038 - Nine (9) New Construction Homes located in Sequoyah County
Bid Packets will be available for all interested parties who attend the Mandatory Pre Bid Conference on January 19, 2017 at 10:00 in the office located at 5000 S. Muskogee Ave. Tahlequah, Oklahoma 74464. Please note contractors arriving late for this mandatory pre bid conference will not be eligible to sign the attendance roster and therefore may not submit a bid.
