Scott Pruitt, Trump's EPA pick, backed industry donors over regulators

Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump's nominee to serve as head of the Environmental Protection Agency, visits Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va, at her office in Washington on Jan. 4. As the attorney general of Oklahoma, Pruitt's antipathy for federal regulation in many ways defined his tenure, frequently suing to block regulations that he would now be expected to enforce if confirmed. Ed Brocksmith, a co-founder of Save the Illinois River, shows a sample of Cladophora algae pulled from it, in Tahlequah, Okla., on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.