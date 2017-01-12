Scott Pruitt, Trump's EPA pick, backed industry donors over regulators
Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump's nominee to serve as head of the Environmental Protection Agency, visits Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va, at her office in Washington on Jan. 4. As the attorney general of Oklahoma, Pruitt's antipathy for federal regulation in many ways defined his tenure, frequently suing to block regulations that he would now be expected to enforce if confirmed. Ed Brocksmith, a co-founder of Save the Illinois River, shows a sample of Cladophora algae pulled from it, in Tahlequah, Okla., on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|Dec 29
|none
|14
|Ryan Kirk (Feb '15)
|Dec 28
|-Daquah
|4
|undercover operations? (Mar '13)
|Dec 23
|meeez
|16
|Fun older woman ! (Jul '15)
|Dec 22
|horny
|24
|Nude selfies from local chicks
|Dec 19
|Love me some nudes
|1
|What girls sleep around in this town?? (Jul '15)
|Dec 16
|Dude shorts
|9
|Share stories about blonde with good sex! Cakie
|Nov '16
|Nsadude
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC