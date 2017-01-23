RFP Street Glide Motorcycle Ramona an...

RFP Street Glide Motorcycle Ramona and South Coffeyville Promotion

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking bids 2017 Street Glide Special Motorcycle for a promotion for Ramona and South Coffeyville, 2 displays needed for the month of March. Must be an authorized dealer.

