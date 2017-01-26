RFP: Seeking promotional vendors to f...

RFP: Seeking promotional vendors to fulfill contracts relating to...

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified simulated bids from multiple promotional vendors, including one who will host an online shopping portal and live shopping events. Interested vendors will be required to sign and return the attached NDA form to receive additional details with which to submit a bid.

