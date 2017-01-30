RFP-Pool Furniture for Hard Rock Catoosa
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified Sealed bids for Pool Furniture for our Hard Rock Hotel & Casino location, as listed in the Scope of Work. Please see the DOCUMENTS tab for more information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jailers Get Eyeful While Booking Woman, 19, Cha...
|Sat
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|13
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan 21
|so you know
|1
|Ron hobbs custom upholstery shop
|Jan 18
|Any women
|2
|Jennifer dry
|Jan 17
|Selfless
|3
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|Dec '16
|none
|14
|Ryan Kirk (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|-Daquah
|4
|undercover operations? (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|meeez
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC