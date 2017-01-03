RFP - Physical Infrastructure for Hard Pool Project
Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC is seeking bids from qualified IT Infrastructure contractors to provide and install Structured Cabling for the Pool project located at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, OK. All work is to be done in accordance with provided drawings, Statement of Work, Physical Infrastructure Contractor Requirements and Physical Infrastructure Standards provided and attached under the Documents section of this bid.
