RFP for WSOP Equipment
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bid responses for the World Series of Poker in March 2017. Please bid on the following items: QTY 4 AMX 3132 Encoder QTY 14 AMX 3232 Decoder QTY 8 65" TV - Can be consumer grade.
