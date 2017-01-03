RFP for Varonis software renewal
Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC, a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bid responses for our Varonis Support Renewal and True Up. Please see attached RFP document for complete information.
