OHP: Four Children Injured In Cheroke...

OHP: Four Children Injured In Cherokee County DUI Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol believes alcohol was to blame for a Cherokee County crash that sent four young children to the hospital Monday evening. Troopers said 2001 Acura SUV driven by Holly Horney, 30, of Welling ran off the road while headed west on Highway 100 southeast of Tahlequah just after 5:30 p.m. They said five others in the SUV, 24-year-old Kayla Adair of Tahlequah and four children, ages six, three, two and one, were taken to a Tahlequah hospital where they were treated and released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan 21 so you know 1
Ron hobbs custom upholstery shop Jan 18 Any women 2
Jennifer dry Jan 17 Selfless 3
D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13) Dec 29 none 14
Ryan Kirk (Feb '15) Dec 28 -Daquah 4
undercover operations? (Mar '13) Dec '16 meeez 16
Fun older woman ! (Jul '15) Dec '16 horny 24
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,988 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC