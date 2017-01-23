OHP: Four Children Injured In Cherokee County DUI Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol believes alcohol was to blame for a Cherokee County crash that sent four young children to the hospital Monday evening. Troopers said 2001 Acura SUV driven by Holly Horney, 30, of Welling ran off the road while headed west on Highway 100 southeast of Tahlequah just after 5:30 p.m. They said five others in the SUV, 24-year-old Kayla Adair of Tahlequah and four children, ages six, three, two and one, were taken to a Tahlequah hospital where they were treated and released.
