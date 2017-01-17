offers free tax preparation for low to moderate income families
The Cherokee Nation is now taking appointments to help eligible families fill out 2016 federal and state income taxes for free. Last year the tribe's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program helped more than 1,800 taxpayers by saving preparation fees of up to $400 that are normally charged for those services.
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron hobbs custom upholstery shop
|15 hr
|Any women
|2
|Jennifer dry
|Tue
|Selfless
|3
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|Dec 29
|none
|14
|Ryan Kirk (Feb '15)
|Dec 28
|-Daquah
|4
|undercover operations? (Mar '13)
|Dec 23
|meeez
|16
