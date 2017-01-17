offers free tax preparation for low t...

offers free tax preparation for low to moderate income families

The Cherokee Nation is now taking appointments to help eligible families fill out 2016 federal and state income taxes for free. Last year the tribe's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program helped more than 1,800 taxpayers by saving preparation fees of up to $400 that are normally charged for those services.

