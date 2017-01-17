Investigators: Shooting victim saved ...

Investigators: Shooting victim saved by plate in neck

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jennifer dry Tue Selfless 3
D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13) Dec 29 none 14
Ryan Kirk (Feb '15) Dec 28 -Daquah 4
undercover operations? (Mar '13) Dec 23 meeez 16
Fun older woman ! (Jul '15) Dec 22 horny 24
Nude selfies from local chicks Dec 19 Love me some nudes 1
What girls sleep around in this town?? (Jul '15) Dec '16 Dude shorts 9
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,147 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC