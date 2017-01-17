Investigators: Oklahoma shooting victim saved by plate in neck
The Tahlequah Daily Press reports Robert Thurman told 911 dispatchers Friday that his sister Gretchen Thurman allegedly shot him. Undersheriff Jason Chennault says the bullet apparently hit a metal plate in Robert Thurman's neck and ricocheted out.
