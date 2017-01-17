600 20 inch Field & Company Duffel Bags for promotional giveaway
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 600 Field & Company 20" Duffel Bags, grey with debossed logo . Items need to be in hands no later than March 1, 2017.
