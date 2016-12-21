Tahlequah Police Arrest Suspect In Ha...

Tahlequah Police Arrest Suspect In Habitat For Humanity Thefts

Wednesday Dec 14

Tahlequah Police Arrest Suspect In Habitat For Humanity Thefts - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Tahlequah Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for taking donations from a Habitat for Humanity ReStore at least four times. The Tahlequah Daily Press reports surveillance video helped them track the suspect.

