Solicitation 2017-001-023 - Nine (9) New Construction Units locatd in any part of Sequoyah County

Bid Packets will be available to all interested parties who attend the mandatory pre bid conference on December 7, 2016 at 10:30 A.M. in the office located at 4986 S. Muskogee Ave. Tahlequah, Ok. Please note contractors arriving late for the mandatory pre bid conference will not be eligible to sign the attendance roster and therefore may not submit a bid.

