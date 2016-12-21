RFP - Mechanical and Electrical for new Health Center
Cherokee Nation, hereinafter referred to as Owner and Flintco, LLC hereinafter called the Construction Manager, will receive SEALED proposals to provide the work included in the Cherokee Tahlequah Health Clinic Project located at Tahlequah, OK, on January 3, 2016 at 2:00 PM CST. All properly sealed and labeled proposals should be sent by express delivery, regular mail or hand delivered to Flintco; 1624 West 21st Street, Tulsa, OK 74107.
